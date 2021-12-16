CORONAVIRUS NEWS: How Northern Va. fares in vaccinating young kids | Hogan puts new measures in place for nursing homes | CDC recommends mRNA vaccines over J&J | Area vaccination numbers
Home » MLB News » D-backs revamp front office,…

D-backs revamp front office, add former Cubs exec McLeod

The Associated Press

December 16, 2021, 6:21 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona Diamondbacks announced more than two dozen changes to their front office staff Thursday, including the addition of veteran baseball operations executive Jason McLeod.

McLeod’s title is Special Assistant to D-backs Executive Vice President & General Manager Mike Hazen.

McLeod has 26 years of baseball experience, including the past decade with the Chicago Cubs, where he helped build the 2016 World Series champion roster. He previously worked with Hazen and D-backs assisstant GM Amiel Sawdaye when all three were with the Boston Red Sox.

McLeod will help Hazen try to rebuild the Diamondbacks, who had the second-worst record in franchise history in 2021. Arizona finished with a 52-110 mark.

The team’s other front office moves were a variety of promotions, role changes and new hires.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

MLB News | Sports

Army to expand BYOD pilot after successful National Guard testing

SSA early retirement offers attract fewer than 200 employees

Recent travel guidance for using government devices gives best practices in unsecure countries

DISA to let milCloud 2.0 expire in May

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up