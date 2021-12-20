AP Source: Mark Kotsay replacing Bob Melvin as A’s manager

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Mark Kotsay is replacing Bob Melvin as manager of the Oakland Athletics, according to a person…

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Mark Kotsay is replacing Bob Melvin as manager of the Oakland Athletics, according to a person with direct knowledge of the move.

Kotsay has been promoted from third base coach to manager, taking over the club he played for as an outfielder in four of his 17 major league seasons. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Monday night because no formal announcement had been made by the team. One is expected Tuesday.

Melvin left Oakland to manage the San Diego Padres in late October. The 46-year-old Kotsay was most recently Oakland’s third-base coach and formerly was a bench coach under Melvin, who came aboard midway through the 2011 season to replace Bob Geren.

The A’s missed the playoffs this year following three straight postseason berths.

Oakland won the AL West during the pandemic-shortened, 60-game 2020 season following consecutive wild-card finishes. In the playoffs, the the A’s beat the White Sox in the wild-card round to stop a nine-game losing streak in winner-take-all postseason games — a major league record that dated to the 1973 World Series — before losing to the rival Houston Astros in a four-game AL division series.

The MLB Network first reported Kotsay’s hiring Monday.

