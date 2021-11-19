CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: More vaccine clinics for kids in DC | Charles Co. schools ease quarantine rules | COVID-19 and the holidays | Latest vaccine rates
Home » MLB News » Yankees, needing roster space,…

Yankees, needing roster space, trade Nick Nelson to Phillies

The Associated Press

November 19, 2021, 6:37 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NEW YORK (AP) — Short of 40-man roster spots to protect prospects ahead of next month’s winter meeting draft, the New York Yankees traded right-hander Nick Nelson to the Philadelphia Phillies on Friday along with minor league catcher Donny Sands.

New York received minor league infielder T.J. Rumfield and left-hander Joel Valdez from the Phillies.

The 25-year-old Nelson was 0-2 with an 8.79 ERA in two starts and nine relief appearances over six stints this season. He stuck out 22 in 14 1/3 innings.

Nelson was 3-4 with a 3.81 ERA in five starts and 24 relief appearances at Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

He made his big league debut in 2020 and is 1-2 with a 6.43 ERA in two seasons.

Sands, 25, split the season with Double-A Somerset and Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, hitting .261 with 16 doubles, 18 homers and 56 RBIs.

Rumfield, 21, hit .250 with seven RBIs at Low-A Clearwater in his first season after he was taken by Philadelphia in the 12th round of this year’s amateur draft.

Valdez, 21, went 1-1 with a 1.63 ERA in 15 starts for the DSL Phillies Red.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

MLB News | Sports

Biden seeks to replace 2 Trump picks on USPS Board of Governors

BLM still struggling to fill vacancies after westward relocation

DoD picks Amazon, Microsoft, Google and Oracle for multibillion dollar project to replace JEDI Cloud

Agencies entering ‘execution’ phase of Biden’s cyber executive order

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up