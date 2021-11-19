CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: US opens boosters to all adults | DC officials defend dropping mask mandate | No supply issue for adult boosters in Va. | Latest vaccine rates
Tigers add IF Kody Clemens, son of Roger, to 40-man roster

The Associated Press

November 19, 2021, 8:31 PM

DETROIT (AP) — The Detroit Tigers added infielder Kody Clemens, the youngest son of seven-time Cy Young winner Roger Clemens, to their 40-man roster.

Detroit also added right-hander Angel De Jesus to the roster Friday.

Niko Goodrum, who hit .214 in 90 games with the Tigers last season, cleared waivers and elected to be a free agent. The Tigers outrighted right-hander Nivaldo Rodriguez and outfielder Jacob Robson to Triple-A Toledo after they cleared waivers.

The 25-year-old Clemens hit .247 with 18 homers and 59 RBIs in 97 games for the Mud Hens last season, his first year at Triple-A.

Detroit drafted Clemens out of Texas with the opening pick of the third round in 2018. Clemens was a 35th-round selection of Houston out of high school, but opted to go to his father’s alma mater to play baseball.

