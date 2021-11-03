Local Elections: In Virginia, GOP finds new playbook | Va. election results | Va. city, county results | Education fight a winning message in Va. | Md. election results
Royals move longtime coach Kuntz to front-office role

The Associated Press

November 3, 2021, 4:10 PM

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Royals announced a series of front-office moves on Wednesday, including the addition of longtime first base coach Rusty Kuntz as a special assistant to team president Dayton Moore and the general manager of quality control.

The moves came after Moore was promoted from general manager to a more wide-ranging role within the organization late in the season, and longtime assistant GM J.J. Picollo was promoted to fill his day-to-day role.

Rene Francisco was promoted to senior vice president in charge of major league and international operations; Scott Sharp was promoted to senior vice president and assistant GM; Jin Wong became vice president and assistant GM in charge of baseball administration; Daniel Mack moved to vice president and assistant GM in charge of research and development; and Jeff Davenport was promoted to vice president of major league team operations.

The Royals finished 74-88 and fourth in the AL Central, though it was their third straight year with an improved record.

