Rays send righty Brent Honeywell Jr. to Oakland for cash

The Associated Press

November 19, 2021, 7:42 PM

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Rays sent right-hander Brent Honeywell Jr. to the Oakland Athletics for cash on Thursday, one of a series of moves ahead of Friday’s reserve list deadline.

The Rays also dealt righty Tobias Myers to the Cleveland Guardians for minor league infielder Junior Caminero.

Honeywell, once considered a top pitching prospect in the Rays’ minor leagues, has had his career slowed by elbow injuries and has undergone Tommy John surgery. He spent most of 2021 with Triple-A Durham but did make three appearances with Tampa Bay.

Tampa Bay selected infielder Jonathan Aranda, right-handers Calvin Faucher and Tommy Romero, and catcher-infielder Ford Proctor to the 40-man roster.

Lefty Dietrich Enns was released.

