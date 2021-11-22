THANKSGIVING NEWS: Grocery store hours on Thanksgiving | DC Fire chief on safety tips | Find a turkey trot | Popularity of Friendsgiving grows
Home » MLB News » Rangers get OFs McKinney…

Rangers get OFs McKinney and Reks from Dodgers for cash

The Associated Press

November 22, 2021, 6:37 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The Texas Rangers acquired outfielders Billy McKinney and Zach Reks from the Los Angeles Dodgers for cash in a deal announced Monday.

McKinney is a Dallas native who was Oakland’s first-round amateur draft pick in 2013. He has appeared in the majors in each of the past four seasons, and played at least 37 games for three different teams in 2021.

The 27-year-old McKinney hit a combined .192 with nine home runs and 27 RBIs in 116 games for Milwaukee, the New York Mets and then the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Brewers traded him to the Mets on May 26, and less than two months later he was dealt to Los Angeles, where he also appeared in four postseason games.

Reks, a left-handed hitter, made his big league debut this year and went 0-for-10 over six games for the Dodgers.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

MLB News | Sports

Some 90% of federal employees are at least partially vaccinated by deadline, White House says

Biden administration details initial vision, three top priorities under President's Management Agenda

DoD picks Amazon, Microsoft, Google and Oracle for multibillion dollar project to replace JEDI Cloud

Biden seeks to replace 2 Trump picks on USPS Board of Governors

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up