Outfielder Nick Plummer agrees to 1-year deal with Mets

The Associated Press

November 24, 2021, 1:42 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Outfielder Nick Plummer agreed Wednesday to a one-year contract with the New York Mets.

The 25-year-old spent last season in the St. Louis Cardinals’ minor league system, hitting .280 with 20 doubles, six triples, 15 homers, 54 RBIs and 13 steals for Double-A Springfield and Triple-A Memphis.

He will earn the major league minimum, currently $570,500, with the Mets and $93,000 while in the minors.

