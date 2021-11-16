CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Masks coming back in Montgomery Co. | Boosters for all adults? | Va. libraries offer free rapid tests | Students receive wrong vaccine dose | Latest vaccine rates
Multiple Manager of the Year Winners

The Associated Press

November 16, 2021, 7:39 PM

Managers who have won two or more Manager of the Year awards:

4 — Tony La Russa, Chicago White Sox, 1983; Oakland, 1988, 1992; St. Louis, 2002.

4 — Bobby Cox, Toronto, 1985; Atlanta, 1991, 2004, 2005.

3 — Dusty Baker, San Francisco, 1993, 1997, 2000.

3 — Jim Leyland, Pittsburgh, 1990, 1992; Detroit, 2006.

3 — Lou Piniella, Seattle, 1995, 2001; Chicago Cubs 2008.

3 — Buck Showalter, New York Yankees, 1994; Texas, 2004; Baltimore 2014.

3 — Joe Maddon, Tampa Bay, 2008, 2011; Chicago Cubs 2015.

3 — Bob Melvin, Arizona, 2007; Oakland, 2012, 2018.

2 — Tommy Lasorda, Los Angeles, 1983, 1988.

2 — Sparky Anderson, Detroit, 1984, 1987.

2 — Joe Torre, New York, x-1996, 1998.

2 — Jack McKeon, Cincinnati, 1999; Florida, 2003.

2 — Davey Johnson, Baltimore, 1997; Washington, 2012.

2 — Terry Francona, Cleveland, 2013, 2016.

2 — Kevin Cash, Tampa Bay, 2020, 2021.

x-Co-winner with Johnny Oates, Texas.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

