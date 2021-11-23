THANKSGIVING NEWS: Bidens prepares meals in DC food kitchen | A healthy Thanksgiving meal | Turkeys fried for free | Gratitude challenge | Grocery store hours on Thanksgiving
Home » MLB News » MLB, union move tender…

MLB, union move tender deadline amid lockout uncertainty

The Associated Press

November 23, 2021, 10:33 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball and the players’ union have agreed to move the upcoming deadline for teams to offer contracts to certain players in order to keep them out of potential limbo in the event of a work stoppage next month.

The tender deadline was moved from Dec. 2 to Nov. 30 at 8 p.m. The sport’s collective bargaining agreement expires Dec. 1 at 11:59 p.m., and it’s not expected that MLB and the union will agree on a new deal before then. A lockout and roster freeze could begin Dec. 2.

Teams have until the deadline to decide whether to offer 2022 contracts to players with fewer than six years of major league service, including those eligible for salary arbitration.

The labor dispute could take months to resolve, and if the Dec. 2 deadline passed during a roster freeze, players not yet tendered contracts might not know if they’d become free agents until shortly before the start of the season.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

MLB News | Sports

TSA makes changes to new cyber requirements after industry feedback

VA's struggling supply chain modernization initiative is under review

Federal appeals court upholds USPS regulator's decision to allow higher mail rates

Some 90% of federal employees are at least partially vaccinated by deadline, White House says

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up