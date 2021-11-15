Jackie Robinson NL Rookie of the Year Award Votes

First-, second- and third-place votes and total points on a 5-3-1 basis.
|Player
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|Tot
|Jonathan India, Reds
|29
|1
|–
|148
|Trevor Rogers, Marlins
|1
|26
|3
|87
|Dylan Carson, Cardinals
|–
|3
|13
|22
|Patrick Wisdon, Cubs
|–
|–
|5
|5
|Ian Anderson, Braves
|–
|–
|3
|3
|Tyler Stephenson, Reds
|–
|–
|2
|2
|Frank Schwindel, Cubs
|–
|–
|2
|2
|David Bednar, Pirates
|–
|–
|1
|1
|Vladimir Gutierrez, Reds
|–
|–
|1
|1
