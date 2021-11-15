CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Montgomery Co. mask mandate back soon | Tracking racial disparities in kids' vaccinations | UK extends booster program | Latest vaccine rates
Jackie Robinson NL Rookie of the Year Award Votes

The Associated Press

November 15, 2021, 8:04 PM

First-, second- and third-place votes and total points on a 5-3-1 basis.

Player 1st 2nd 3rd Tot
Jonathan India, Reds 29 1 148
Trevor Rogers, Marlins 1 26 3 87
Dylan Carson, Cardinals 3 13 22
Patrick Wisdon, Cubs 5 5
Ian Anderson, Braves 3 3
Tyler Stephenson, Reds 2 2
Frank Schwindel, Cubs 2 2
David Bednar, Pirates 1 1
Vladimir Gutierrez, Reds 1 1

