Chicago Cubs pick up LHP Wade Miley’s $10 million option

The Associated Press

November 7, 2021, 11:47 AM

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Cubs have exercised their $10 million option for left-hander Wade Miley.

The Cubs announced the move on Sunday. It had been expected since the team claimed Miley off waivers from the Cincinnati Reds on Friday.

Miley, who turns 35 on Saturday, went 12-7 with a 3.37 ERA in 28 starts for Cincinnati this season. He threw his first career no-hitter in a 3-0 win at Cleveland on May 7.

If Chicago had not picked up Miley’s option, it would have owed him a $1 million buyout.

The Cubs are looking for pitching help after going 71-91 this year for their first losing record since 2014. They finished with a 4.87 ERA, ranking 27th in the majors.

Miley is 97-92 with a 4.15 ERA in 11 years in the majors. He also has played for Arizona, Boston, Seattle, Baltimore, Milwaukee and Houston.

