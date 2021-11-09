CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Vaccinating kids 5 to 11 | Mobile clinic at Pr. George's schools | Grant for future DC restaurants | Montgomery Co. focuses on vaccinating children | Latest vaccine numbers
Home » MLB News » Chicago Cubs hire Greg…

Chicago Cubs hire Greg Brown as hitting coach

The Associated Press

November 9, 2021, 8:40 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Cubs have hired Greg Brown as their hitting coach, the team announced Tuesday night.

Brown is Chicago’s seventh hitting coach in 11 seasons. He replaces Anthony Iapoce, who departed after the Cubs hit .237 this year and finished with a 71-91 record.

Brown, 41, spent the past two seasons as the minor league hitting coordinator for Tampa Bay. Before joining the Rays, he spent nine seasons as the head coach at Nova Southeastern University. He was an area scout for the Houston Astros from 2009-10.

Brown was a catcher during his playing career, appearing in 142 minor league games over four seasons in the Marlins organization.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

MLB News | Sports

SSA employees will begin new telework schedules, reopen offices in early January

Governmentwide chat, calendar collaboration tools coming in 2022

AFGE asks White House to delay federal vaccine mandate deadline for employees

Bureau of the Fiscal Service lowers grant reporting burden through blockchain

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up