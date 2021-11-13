CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: DC to punish unvaccinated workers | Flu shots increasingly important this season | Court halts COVID-19 vaccine rule for large businesses | Latest area COVID cases | Latest vaccine numbers
Chacín agrees to $1.25M deal to stay with Rockies

The Associated Press

November 13, 2021, 8:51 PM

DENVER (AP) — Right-hander Jhoulys Chacín is staying with the Colorado Rockies, agreeing Saturday to a guaranteed $1.25 million, one-year contract that allows him to earn an additional $500,000 in performance bonuses.

The 33-year-old was 3-2 with a 4.34 ERA in a career-high 45 relief appearances and one start for Colorado, which signed him on April 1 after he was released from a minor league contract by the New York Yankees near the end of spring training. He became a free agent after the World Series.

Chacín is 81-89 with a 4.06 ERA in 227 starts and 76 relief appearances in 13 seasons with Colorado (2009-14, 2021), Arizona (2015), Atlanta (2016), the Los Angeles Angels (2016), San Diego (2017), Milwaukee (2018-19), Boston (2019) and Atlanta (2020).

Chacín would earn $125,000 for making five starts and for each additional five through 20 and $125,000 for 30 pitching appearances and each additional 10 through 60. His total bonuses are capped at $500,000.

He had an $800,000 base salary with the Rockies last season and earned $100,000 in bonuses: $50,000 each for 30 and 40 games.

