CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Antibody immunity is work in progress | Va.'s pediatric COVID-19 vaccine plan | Hogan wants vaccines available at Md. schools | Latest vaccine numbers
Home » MLB News » Athletics relievers Andrew Chafin,…

Athletics relievers Andrew Chafin, Jake Diekman depart

The Associated Press

November 4, 2021, 10:41 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Left-handed pitcher Andrew Chafin declined his portion of a mutual option to stay with the Oakland Athletics on Thursday, instead accepting a $500,000 buyout and becoming a free agent.

The A’s had decided to exercise the $5.25 million contract for 2022.

Also Thursday, Oakland declined its $4 million contract option for lefty Jake Diekman and he also becomes a free agent. Diekman will receive a $750,000 buyout.

The A’s, who missed the playoffs after making the postseason in three straight years, acquired Chafin from the Cubs before the trade deadline. He went 2-2 with a 1.53 ERA and five saves over 28 relief appearances for Oakland.

Fellow reliever Diekman went 3-3 with a 3.86 ERA and a career-best seven saves in 67 outings.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/tag/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

MLB News | Sports

OMB's Miller says engagement with agencies, employees are driving decisions

DoD makes $6.2 billion award in do-over of military household goods moving contract

Pentagon strips down CMMC program to streamline industry cyber assessments

JAIC driving more AI capabilities to where DoD needs them

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up