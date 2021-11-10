CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Pfizer asks FDA to ok booster shots for all adults | Montgomery Co.'s 'test-to-stay' program hits snag | Vaccinating kids 5 to 11 | Latest vaccine numbers
Home » MLB News » Astros center fielder Jake…

Astros center fielder Jake Meyers has shoulder surgery

The Associated Press

November 10, 2021, 7:23 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CARLSBAD, Calif. (AP) — Houston Astros center fielder Jake Meyers had surgery Wednesday to repair a torn labrum in his left shoulder, an injury that could delay his 2022 season.

The 25-year-old was hurt on Oct. 12 in Game 4 of the AL Division Series at the Chicago White Sox when he tried to make a leaping catch at the wall on Gavin Sheets’ second-nning home run.

Meyers had hoped to return later in the postseason but did not play again. He was 3 for 8 with two RBIs against the White Sox.

Houston said Meyers is not expected to be ready for game competition before opening day.

Meyers started the season at Triple-A Sugar Land, made his big league debut on Aug. 1 and hit .260 in 49 games with six homers and 28 RBIs.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

MLB News | Sports

CMMC 2.0 could take as long as two years to come online

Probe finds Trump officials repeatedly violated Hatch Act

USPS outlines $8B infrastructure investment in 2022 as sign of 'bright future'

AFGE asks White House to delay federal vaccine mandate deadline for employees

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up