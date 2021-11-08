CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: DC’s biggest COVID-19 challenges? | Pfizer's COVID-19 pill study | Vaccine clinics coming in Prince George's | Latest vaccine numbers
Home » MLB News » Astros 3B Bregman has…

Astros 3B Bregman has wrist surgery, OK for spring training

The Associated Press

November 8, 2021, 2:26 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

HOUSTON (AP) — Astros third baseman Alex Bregman had surgery on his right wrist Monday, less than a week after ending the World Series in a prolonged slump.

The team said the two-time All-Star is expected to resume baseball activities in January and should be OK to begin spring training.

Bregman hit just .095 (2 for 21) in Houston’s six-game loss to Atlanta. He was dropped from third in the batting order to seventh for the last two games.

Bregman batted 6 for 53 (.113) during the last 14 games of the regular season and hit a combined .217 (13 for 60) in the postseason with one home run.

The 27-year-old said his right hand was feeling weak during the World Series.

Bregman missed two months during the season because of a strained quadriceps. He finished at .270 with 12 homers and 55 RBIs.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

MLB News | Sports

GSA begins selling 11 high-value federal properties board deems underutilized

Contractors get new January deadline to comply with federal vaccine mandate

Yearly processing times for federal retirement climb to record high

DoD makes $6.2B award in do-over of military household goods moving contract

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up