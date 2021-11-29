CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Health officials urge more vaccinations | Infectious disease expert in Omicron | Latest local COVID-19 stats | Latest local vaccination numbers
AP source: RHP Alex Cobb closes in on contract with Giants

The Associated Press

November 29, 2021, 8:20 PM

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Right-hander Alex Cobb is close to finalizing an agreement with the San Francisco Giants, a person with direct knowledge of the negotiations said Monday.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because Cobb still must pass a physical to complete the deal. A 34-year-old free agent, Cobb would give the reigning NL West champions a key veteran near the front of the rotation after the departure of All-Star righty Kevin Gausman to the Toronto Blue Jays on a $110 million, five-year contract.

Cobb went 8-3 with a 3.76 ERA over 18 starts and 93 1/3 innings for the Los Angeles Angels this year. He struck out 98 batters and walked 33.

San Francisco set a franchise record with 107 wins and edged out the rival, 106-win Dodgers on the final day of the regular season before losing to Los Angeles in a thrilling five-game NL Division Series.

Earlier this month, the Giants declined their $22 million contract option on right-hander Johnny Cueto.

MLB Network first reported Cobb was close to a deal.

