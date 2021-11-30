CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Md. and Va. push vaccines, boosters | Pandemic fallout: school enrollment drops | Prince George’s Co. extends COVID-19 restrictions | U.Va. professor: ‘The word right now is diligence’ | Latest local COVID-19 stats
AP source: Cubs, Yan Gomes agree to $13 million, 2-year deal

The Associated Press

November 30, 2021, 12:52 PM

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Cubs added another catcher on Tuesday, agreeing to a $13 million, two-year contract with Yan Gomes.

The Cubs have Willson Contreras at catcher, but he is eligible for free agency after next season and the team could decide to trade him if they can’t reach a long-term deal this winter.

The 34-year-old Gomes played for Washington and Oakland this year, batting .252 with 14 homers and 52 RBIs in 103 games.

A person with direct knowledge of the contract confirmed the deal to The Associated Press on Tuesday on condition of anonymity because it had not been finalized.

Gomes was selected by Toronto in the 10th round of the 2009 amateur draft and broke into the majors with the Blue Jays in 2012. He is a .247 hitter with 117 homers and 416 RBIs in 882 games, spending most of his big league career with Cleveland.

