White Sox OF Robert exits Game 4 of ALDS with leg tightness

The Associated Press

October 12, 2021, 5:30 PM

CHICAGO (AP) — White Sox outfielder Luis Robert left Game 4 of the AL Division Series against the Houston Astros because of tightness in his right leg.

Robert was replaced in center field by Adam Engel to start the seventh inning Tuesday, with Chicago trailing 6-1 on the brink of elimination. He was 1 for 3 with a single.

The 24-year-old Cuban batted .338 with 13 homers and 43 RBIs over 68 games in his second season. He missed more than three months because of a torn right hip flexor.

