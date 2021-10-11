Coronavirus News: Hospitals still struggling to meet demand | What to know about waning Pfizer immunity | Is trick-or-treating safe? | Latest cases in DC region
Tim Anderson again shining on big stage for White Sox

The Associated Press

October 11, 2021, 1:14 AM

CHICAGO (AP) — Whether he’s slugging game-ending home runs in an Iowa cornfield or piling up hits in the postseason, Tim Anderson keeps showing a flair for the biggest moments.

Chicago’s exuberant star did it again. And the White Sox kept their season going for at least another day.

Anderson singled three times and scored twice in another big playoff performance as the White Sox beat the Houston Astros 12-6 Sunday to avoid a three-game sweep in their AL Division Series.

He has 16 hits in six career playoff games, the most by any major leaguer over a six-game postseason span. He is 16 for 29 in that stretch, with seven hits in this series after collecting nine in last year’s wild-card loss to Oakland.

With the AL Central champions facing elimination, the All-Star came through again.

Anderson lined a leadoff single in the first inning against Rookie of the Year candidate Luis Garcia and scored on Eloy Jiménez’s two-out base hit. With the game tied at 6, the White Sox scored three in the fourth. And, no surprise, Anderson had a hand in that.

He singled to shortstop Carlos Correa leading off against Yimi Garcia, moved to second on Luis Robert’s hit and came around on Jose Abreu’s base hit of Zack Greinke, putting Chicago on top 7-6. He added an RBI single during a three-run eighth, helping the White Sox bump their lead to 12-6.

That Anderson continues to come through in big spots is hardly a surprise. He delivered the ultimate Hollywood ending with his winning homer in the “Field of Dreams” game against the New York Yankees, one of the highlights of Chicago’s run to its first AL Central championship since 2008.

With his theatrical bat flips and fun-loving attitude, Anderson just might be Chicago’s most marketable star. At 28 years old, he has a batting title to his credit. And this year, he made his first All-Star team.

