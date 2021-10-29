Coronavirus News: Trick-or-treating during the pandemic | Md. urges boosters as cases rise | Local cases of COVID-19 | How many in DC region are vaccinated?
The Latest: Álvarez starts in outfield for Astros in Game 3

The Associated Press

October 29, 2021, 4:37 PM

ATLANTA (AP) — The Latest on Game 3 of the World Series (all times local):

4:35 p.m.

Astros slugger Yordan Álvarez will start in left field for Game 3 of the World Series as Houston loses the designated hitter spot.

The DH isn’t used in games at National League parks. The Atlanta Braves host Houston on Friday night at Truist Park with the matchup tied at one game apiece.

Álvarez was MVP of the AL Championship Series against Boston as a DH, and started in that slot for the first two games against Atlanta in Houston.

Álvarez has seen plenty of time in the outfield, so it won’t be a new position for him. Michael Brantley moved from left field to right to make room for Álvarez.

