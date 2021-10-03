Coronavirus News: US hits 700,000 COVID deaths | National Zoo cats ‘improving’ after COVID-19 | Montgomery Co. schools to allow religious exemption | Latest cases in DC region
Syndergaard, Mets to take on Morton, Braves

The Associated Press

October 3, 2021, 1:16 AM

New York Mets (77-84, third in the NL East) vs. Atlanta Braves (87-73, first in the NL East)

Atlanta; Sunday, 3:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Noah Syndergaard (0-0, .00 ERA, .00 WHIP, 2 strikeouts) Braves: Charlie Morton (14-6, 3.64 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 213 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -150, Mets +130; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta and New York will play on Sunday.

The Braves are 41-38 in home games in 2020. Atlanta has slugged .434 this season. Kyle Wright leads the team with a mark of .667.

The Mets have gone 30-50 away from home. New York has a collective on-base percentage of .312, led by Michael Conforto with a mark of .340.

The Braves won the last meeting 6-5. Drew Smyly earned his 11th victory and William Contreras went 1-for-3 with a home run and two RBIs for Atlanta. Carlos Carrasco took his fifth loss for New York.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ozzie Albies leads the Braves with 76 extra base hits and is slugging .488.

Pete Alonso leads the Mets with 37 home runs and has 94 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 7-3, .245 batting average, 3.68 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

Mets: 4-6, .245 batting average, 4.34 ERA, outscored by four runs

INJURIES: Braves: Josh Tomlin: (neck), Mike Soroka: (achilles), Edgar Santana: (intercostal), Grant Dayton: (shoulder), Tucker Davidson: (forearm), Marcell Ozuna: (hand), Adam Duvall: (undisclosed), Ronald Acuna Jr.: (knee), Stephen Vogt: (hip).

Mets: Thomas Szapucki: (undisclosed), Robert Stock: (hamstring), Drew Smith: (shoulder), David Peterson: (side), Corey Oswalt: (knee), Stephen Nogosek: (shoulder), Joey Lucchesi: (elbow), Jacob deGrom: (forearm), Dellin Betances: (shoulder), Jose Martinez: (knee), J.D. Davis: (hand), Tomas Nido: (thumb).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

