San Francisco faces Los Angeles in decisive Game 5 of NLDS

The Associated Press

October 13, 2021, 11:35 PM

Los Angeles Dodgers (106-56, second in the NL West) vs. San Francisco Giants (107-55, first in the NL West)

San Francisco; Thursday, 9:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Julio Urias (1-0, 2.96 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 195 strikeouts) Giants: Logan Webb (1-0, 2.97 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 158 strikeouts)

NLDS: Series tied 2-2

BOTTOM LINE: San Francisco will play Los Angeles in the final game of the NLDS Thursday.

The Giants were 54-27 on their home turf in 2021. San Francisco has a team batting average of .184 this postseason, Kris Bryant has led them with an average of .462

The Dodgers were 48-33 on the road in 2021. Los Angeles has a team on-base percentage of .299 this postseason, Will Smith leads them with an OBP of .429, including four extra base hits and three RBIs.

The Dodgers won the last meeting 7-2. Joe Kelly earned his first victory and Mookie Betts went 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs for Los Angeles. Anthony DeSclafani took his first loss for San Francisco.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mike Yastrzemski leads the Giants with 25 home runs and is slugging .457.

Trea Turner leads the Dodgers with 28 home runs and has 77 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 8-2, .251 batting average, 2.46 ERA, outscored opponents by 26 runs

Dodgers: 9-1, .281 batting average, 3.70 ERA, outscored opponents by 24 runs

INJURIES: Giants: Tony Watson: (shoulder), Dedniel Nunez: (elbow), Scott Kazmir: (hamstring), Tyler Beede: (back), Luis Gonzalez: (undisclosed).

Dodgers: Jimmie Sherfy: (elbow), Jimmy Nelson: (elbow), Dustin May: (elbow), Clayton Kershaw: (forearm), Tommy Kahnle: (elbow), Cole Hamels: (arm), Caleb Ferguson: (elbow), Danny Duffy: (forearm), Garrett Cleavinger: (oblique), Scott Alexander: (shoulder), Edwin Rios: (shoulder), Sheldon Neuse: (undisclosed).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

