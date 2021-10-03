Coronavirus News: US hits 700,000 COVID deaths | National Zoo cats ‘improving’ after COVID-19 | Montgomery Co. schools to allow religious exemption | Latest cases in DC region
Home » MLB News » Rockies to face Diamondbacks…

Rockies to face Diamondbacks on the road

The Associated Press

October 3, 2021, 1:16 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Colorado Rockies (74-86, fourth in the NL West) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (51-110, fifth in the NL West)

Phoenix; Sunday, 3:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: TBD Diamondbacks: Humberto Mejia (0-3, 7.64 ERA, 1.87 WHIP, 15 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Diamondbacks +105, Rockies -125; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Arizona and Colorado will square off on Sunday.

The Diamondbacks are 31-49 on their home turf. The Arizona offense has compiled a .236 batting average as a team this season, Pavin Smith leads the team with a mark of .268.

The Rockies are 26-53 on the road. Colorado’s lineup has 182 home runs this season, C.J. Cron leads them with 28 homers.

The Diamondbacks won the last meeting 11-2. Zac Gallen secured his fourth victory and Christian Walker went 3-for-5 with three doubles and an RBI for Arizona. Antonio Senzatela took his 10th loss for Colorado.

TOP PERFORMERS: David Peralta leads the Diamondbacks with 46 extra base hits and is batting .259.

Cron leads the Rockies with 28 home runs and has 92 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 3-7, .254 batting average, 4.43 ERA, outscored by two runs

Rockies: 4-6, .275 batting average, 5.90 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Kevin Ginkel: (elbow), Tyler Gilbert: (elbow), Chris Devenski: (elbow), Seth Beer: (shoulder), Nick Ahmed: (shoulder).

Rockies: Scott Oberg: (blood clots), Austin Gomber: (back), Connor Joe: (hamstring), Chris Owings: (thumb).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

MLB News | Sports

Transportation Dept. furloughs 3,700 employees over lapse in federal highway fund

House members continue rallying cry for better TSA officer pay

VA extending pandemic IT mindset to continue modernization acceleration

All TSP funds — except G — post negative returns in September

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up