Coronavirus News: Manassas school reopens in-person classes next week | DC sets rent relief application deadline | FDA endorses booster for J&J vaccine | Latest cases in DC region | Local vaccination numbers
Home » MLB News » Los Angeles will look…

Los Angeles will look to extend series lead over Atlanta in Game 2

The Associated Press

October 17, 2021, 3:05 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Atlanta Braves (88-73, first in the NL East) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (106-56, second in the NL West)

Atlanta; Sunday, 7:38 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Max Scherzer (0-1, 0.00 ERA) Dodgers: Ian Anderson (1-0, 0.00 ERA)

NLCS: Los Angeles leads the series 1-0

BOTTOM LINE: The Dodgers will look to increase their lead in the NLCS to two games in Game 2 against the Braves Sunday.

The Dodgers were 58-23 in home games in 2021. Los Angeles has hit six home runs this postseason, Will Smith has accounted for three of them en route to posting a slugging percentage of .720.

The Braves posted a record of 46-35 away from home in 2021. Atlanta has hit five home runs this postseason, Austin Riley has accounted for two of them en route to posting a slugging percentage of .684.

The Braves won the last meeting 3-2. Will Smith recorded his first victory and Austin Riley went 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs for Atlanta. Blake Treinen registered his first loss for Los Angeles.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trea Turner leads the Dodgers with 65 extra base hits and is batting .328.

Riley is second on the Braves with 33 home runs and is batting .303.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 9-1, .281 batting average, 3.70 ERA, outscored opponents by 24 runs

Braves: 8-2, .245 batting average, 3.03 ERA, outscored opponents by 19 runs

INJURIES: Dodgers: Jimmie Sherfy: (elbow), Jimmy Nelson: (elbow), Dustin May: (elbow), Clayton Kershaw: (forearm), Tommy Kahnle: (elbow), Cole Hamels: (arm), Caleb Ferguson: (elbow), Danny Duffy: (forearm), Garrett Cleavinger: (oblique), Scott Alexander: (shoulder), Edwin Rios: (shoulder), Sheldon Neuse: (undisclosed).

Braves: Josh Tomlin: (neck), Mike Soroka: (achilles), Grant Dayton: (shoulder), Tucker Davidson: (forearm), Marcell Ozuna: (hand), Adam Duvall: (undisclosed), Ronald Acuna Jr.: (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

MLB News | Sports

Defense Innovation Unit solves a common problem with cloud services

Army delays $22B augmented reality goggle program

NIST seeks feedback on potential 'moonshot' of supply chain security project

ATF under congressional fire for misclassifying jobs, improperly paying out law enforcement benefits

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up