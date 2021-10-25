Coronavirus News: Doctors often aware of early COVID treatment | Kids could start getting vaccines by Nov. 4-5 | Ed Sheeran gets COVID-19 | Local cases of COVID-19 | How many in DC region are vaccinated?
Longtime Brewers coach Ed Sedar, 60, announces retirement

The Associated Press

October 25, 2021, 11:37 AM

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Longtime Milwaukee Brewers coach Ed Sedar has retired after a 30-year career with the organization.

Sedar, 60, had worked as the Brewers’ first base coach from 2007-10 and third base coach from 2011-20. He spent this season as an adviser to the Brewers’ major league coaching staff.

“It’s been a great ride,” Sedar said Monday in a statement. “Being able to spend 30 years with one organization is something I will always cherish. I appreciate everyone who has been there for me and helped along the way. I wish the organization the best going forward. They are in great hands. Most of all, I will miss the best fans in sports.”

Sedar previously worked with the Brewers as a minor league outfield and baserunning coordinator from 1992-2006. He also was a minor league field coordinator from 1992-2006 and managed the Brewers’ rookie-level minor league team in Ogden, Utah, from 1998-2001 and their rookie-level minor league team in Helena, Montana, in 2003 as well as 2005-06.

Before beginning his coaching career, Sedar was a minor league outfielder for eight seasons in the Chicago White Sox organization.

