Keller expected to start as Pittsburgh hosts Cincinnati

Cincinnati Reds (82-79, third in the NL Central) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (61-100, fifth in the NL Central)

Pittsburgh; Sunday, 3:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Reiver Sanmartin (1-0, 1.59 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 5 strikeouts) Pirates: Mitch Keller (5-11, 6.27 ERA, 1.79 WHIP, 89 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pirates +140, Reds -160; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Pittsburgh and Cincinnati will square off on Sunday.

The Pirates are 37-43 on their home turf. Pittsburgh hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .306 this season, led by Bryan Reynolds with a mark of .381.

The Reds have gone 38-42 away from home. Cincinnati has slugged .430 this season. Nick Castellanos leads the club with a .574 slugging percentage, including 72 extra-base hits and 34 home runs.

The Pirates won the last meeting 8-6. Nick Mears earned his first victory and Reynolds went 4-for-5 with a double, a triple and an RBI for Pittsburgh. Tony Santillan registered his third loss for Cincinnati.

TOP PERFORMERS: Reynolds leads the Pirates with 24 home runs and has 90 RBIs.

Joey Votto leads the Reds with 35 home runs and is batting .266.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 4-6, .250 batting average, 5.86 ERA, outscored by 16 runs

Reds: 4-6, .272 batting average, 5.52 ERA, outscored by four runs

INJURIES: Pirates: Bryse Wilson: (hamstring), Duane Underwood Jr.: (shoulder), Jose Soriano: (elbow), Dillon Peters: (back), Luis Oviedo: (shoulder), Connor Overton: (shoulder), Chase De Jong: (knee), Blake Cederlind: (elbow), Trevor Cahill: (calf), JT Brubaker: (shoulder), Steven Brault: (arm), Tanner Anderson: (foot), Ke’Bryan Hayes: (undisclosed).

Reds: Wade Miley: (neck), Brandon Bailey: (elbow), Tejay Antone: (elbow), Jesse Winker: (ribs), Tyler Naquin: (ribs), Shogo Akiyama: (hamstring), Mike Moustakas: (foot), Kyle Farmer: (abdominal).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.