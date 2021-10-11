Coronavirus News: Hospitals still struggling to meet demand | What to know about waning Pfizer immunity | Is trick-or-treating safe? | Latest cases in DC region
Game 4 of Astros-White Sox ALDS ppd because of forecast

The Associated Press

October 11, 2021, 12:35 PM

CHICAGO (AP) — Game 4 of the AL Division Series between the Houston Astros and Chicago White Sox has been postponed because of rain in the forecast. The teams are now set to meet Tuesday afternoon.

José Urquidy was scheduled to start Monday for Houston, with Carlos Rodón pitching for Chicago. The Astros lead the best-of-five series 2-1.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

