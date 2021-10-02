Gallen expected to start as Arizona hosts Colorado

Colorado Rockies (74-85, fourth in the NL West) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (50-110, fifth in the NL West) Phoenix; Saturday, 8:10…

Colorado Rockies (74-85, fourth in the NL West) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (50-110, fifth in the NL West)

Phoenix; Saturday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Antonio Senzatela (4-9, 4.10 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 105 strikeouts) Diamondbacks: Zac Gallen (3-10, 4.37 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 133 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Diamondbacks -139, Rockies +120; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Arizona and Colorado will square off on Saturday.

The Diamondbacks are 30-49 in home games in 2020. Arizona has a collective on-base percentage of .305, led by Josh Rojas with a mark of .336.

The Rockies have gone 26-52 away from home. Colorado is hitting a collective .249 this season, led by Brendan Rodgers with an average of .285.

The Rockies won the last meeting 9-7. Lucas Gilbreath notched his third victory and Sam Hilliard went 1-for-3 with a home run and three RBIs for Colorado. J.B. Wendelken registered his third loss for Arizona.

TOP PERFORMERS: David Peralta leads the Diamondbacks with 46 extra base hits and is batting .257.

Trevor Story leads the Rockies with 63 extra base hits and is batting .255.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 2-8, .230 batting average, 4.64 ERA, outscored by 16 runs

Rockies: 4-6, .275 batting average, 5.09 ERA, outscored by four runs

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Kevin Ginkel: (elbow), Tyler Gilbert: (elbow), Chris Devenski: (elbow), Seth Beer: (shoulder), Nick Ahmed: (shoulder).

Rockies: Scott Oberg: (blood clots), Chi Chi Gonzalez: (oblique), Austin Gomber: (back), Connor Joe: (hamstring), Chris Owings: (thumb).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

