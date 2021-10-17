Coronavirus News: J&J vaccine requires booster | Lawsuits over unproven COVID treatment | COVID-safe Halloween tips
E-Rod to start Game 3 for Red Sox against Astros’ Urquidy

The Associated Press

October 17, 2021, 4:42 PM

BOSTON (AP) — Red Sox left-hander Eduardo Rodriguez will start Game 3 of the AL Championship Series against the Houston Astros, Boston manager Alex Cora said, leaving righty Nick Pivetta available for Game 4 — or the bullpen, if necessary.

Cora revealed his decision Sunday after a little bit of intrigue: When the team’s availability was announced at around 2:30 p.m., the 4 p.m. interviewee was identified as “Game 3 starter.”

The Astros will go with righty José Urquidy on Monday night.

Rodriguez was 13-9 with a 4.74 ERA this season after missing all of last year due to coronavirus-related heart disease. He is 0-1 with a 5.40 ERA this postseason, with two starts against the Tampa Bay Rays in the Division Series; he allowed two runs while getting five outs in Game 1, then pitched five innings and allowed two runs on three hits in Boston’s Game 4 clincher.

Rodriguez faced the Astros twice during the regular season, allowing a .351 batting average and six runs per game.

