Dodgers look to force Game 5 at home

San Francisco Giants (107-55, first in the NL West) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (106-56, second in the NL West) Los…

San Francisco Giants (107-55, first in the NL West) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (106-56, second in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Tuesday, 9:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: No starters named

NLDS: San Francisco leads the series 2-1

BOTTOM LINE: San Francisco will look to clinch a series win with a victory over Los Angeles in Game 4 of the NLDS.

The Dodgers were 58-23 on their home turf in 2021. Los Angeles has a team slugging percentage of .326 this postseason, Will Smith leads them with a mark of .571 in 14 at-bats.

The Giants were 53-28 on the road in 2021. San Francisco has hit four home runs this postseason, Brandon Crawford has accounted for one of them en route to posting a slugging percentage of .500.

The Giants won the last meeting 1-0. Tyler Rogers secured his first victory and Evan Longoria went 1-for-3 with a home run and an RBI for San Francisco. Max Scherzer took his first loss for Los Angeles.

TOP PERFORMERS: Max Muncy leads the Dodgers with 36 home runs and has 94 RBIs.

Brandon Crawford leads the Giants with 144 hits and is batting .298.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 9-1, .281 batting average, 3.70 ERA, outscored opponents by 24 runs

Giants: 8-2, .251 batting average, 2.46 ERA, outscored opponents by 26 runs

INJURIES: Dodgers: Jimmie Sherfy: (elbow), Jimmy Nelson: (elbow), Dustin May: (elbow), Clayton Kershaw: (forearm), Tommy Kahnle: (elbow), Cole Hamels: (arm), Caleb Ferguson: (elbow), Danny Duffy: (forearm), Garrett Cleavinger: (oblique), Scott Alexander: (shoulder), Edwin Rios: (shoulder), Sheldon Neuse: (undisclosed).

Giants: Tony Watson: (shoulder), Dedniel Nunez: (elbow), Scott Kazmir: (hamstring), Tyler Beede: (back), Luis Gonzalez: (undisclosed).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.