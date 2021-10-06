Coronavirus News: DC Council passes limited virtual learning expansion | Do school mask mandates work? | How to find Native American COVID-19 data in Md. | Who's vaccinated in DMV? | Latest cases in DC region
Cardinals leave Lester, Happ off wild-card roster vs Dodgers

The Associated Press

October 6, 2021, 2:25 PM

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Pitchers Jon Lester and J.A. Happ were left off the Cardinals’ roster for their one-game wild-card playoff against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Wednesday night.

Left-handers Lester and Happ were acquired at the July trade deadline and helped stabilize the St. Louis staff before the team went on its 17-game winning streak to earn the second wild-card spot.

The Cardinals are carrying 12 pitchers for the winner-take-all game, including right-hander Jack Flaherty. He is coming off a left oblique tear in May and a right shoulder strain in August. Manager Mike Shildt said he would work out of the bullpen.

Right-hander Seth Elledge was designated for assignment to open a roster spot. The team selected the contract of first baseman Juan Yepez from Triple-A Memphis, who is an injury replacement for Max Moroff.

The Cardinals went with catchers Yadier Molina and Andrew Knizner.

