Brewers to take on Dodgers on the road

The Associated Press

October 3, 2021, 1:16 AM

Milwaukee Brewers (95-66, first in the NL Central) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (105-56, second in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Sunday, 3:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: TBD Dodgers: Walker Buehler (15-4, 2.49 ERA, .96 WHIP, 201 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles and Milwaukee will play on Sunday.

The Dodgers are 57-23 on their home turf. Los Angeles is hitting a collective batting average of .244 this season, led by Trea Turner with an average of .328.

The Brewers are 50-30 on the road. Milwaukee’s lineup has 194 home runs this season, Avisail Garcia leads the club with 29 homers.

The Dodgers won the last meeting 8-3. Julio Urias earned his 20th victory and Justin Turner went 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs for Los Angeles. Corbin Burnes registered his fifth loss for Milwaukee.

TOP PERFORMERS: Max Muncy leads the Dodgers with 94 RBIs and is batting .250.

Eduardo Escobar leads the Brewers with 89 RBIs and is batting .252.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 8-2, .272 batting average, 4.05 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

Brewers: 4-6, .223 batting average, 4.50 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

INJURIES: Dodgers: Jimmie Sherfy: (elbow), Evan Phillips: (quad), Jimmy Nelson: (elbow), Dustin May: (elbow), Clayton Kershaw: (forearm), Tommy Kahnle: (elbow), Cole Hamels: (arm), Caleb Ferguson: (elbow), Danny Duffy: (forearm), Garrett Cleavinger: (oblique), Scott Alexander: (shoulder), Edwin Rios: (shoulder), Sheldon Neuse: (undisclosed), Gavin Lux: (neck).

Brewers: Devin Williams: (hand), Justin Topa: (elbow), Angel Perdomo: (back), John Curtiss: (elbow), Jake Cousins: (biceps), John Axford: (elbow), Mark Mathias: (shoulder).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

