Braves C Vogt out for rest of season after hernia surgery

The Associated Press

October 12, 2021, 5:02 PM

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta Braves catcher Stephen Vogt underwent sports hernia surgery last week and won’t be available during the postseason.

The Braves announced before Game 4 of the NL Division Series on Tuesday that Vogt had surgery on Oct. 6 in Atlanta.

He is expected to be recovered in time for spring training next year.

.The 36-year-old Vogt played just 26 games for the Braves after being acquired in a trade with Arizona. Overall this season, he batted .195 with seven homers and 25 RBIs in 78 games.

Vogt last played Sept. 9, when he hit two homers in a win over Washington.

He wasn’t expected to be on the Braves’ postseason roster even if healthy. The team has Travis d’Arnaud and William Contreras at catcher.

