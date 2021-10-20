Coronavirus News: Montgomery Co. vaccine mandate debate continues | Southwest Airlines allows unvaccinated workers | Local cases of COVID-19 | How many in DC region are vaccinated?
Atlanta looks to extend NLCS lead over Los Angeles in Game 4

The Associated Press

October 20, 2021, 3:05 AM

Atlanta Braves (88-73, first in the NL East) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (106-56, second in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Wednesday, 8:08 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: TBD Dodgers: Julio Urias (1-0, 2.96 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 195 strikeouts this postseason)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -200, Braves +165; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

NLCS: Atlanta leads the series 2-1

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles will face Atlanta in Game 4 of the NLCS.

The Dodgers were 58-23 on their home turf in 2021. Los Angeles has a team slugging percentage of .378 this postseason, Will Smith leads them with a mark of .656, including five extra base hits and four RBIs.

The Braves were 46-35 on the road in 2021. Atlanta has hit six home runs this postseason, Austin Riley has accounted for two of them en route to posting a slugging percentage of .654.

The Dodgers won the last meeting 6-5. Tony Gonsolin earned his first victory this postseason and Cody Bellinger went 1-for-3 with a home run and three RBIs for Los Angeles. Luke Jackson registered his first loss of the postseason for Atlanta.

TOP PERFORMERS: Justin Turner ranks second on the Dodgers with 87 RBIs and is batting .279.

Adam Duvall leads the Braves with 38 home runs and has 113 RBIs.

DURING THE PLAYOFFS: Dodgers: .241 batting average, 2.73 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

Braves: .252 batting average, 2.66 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

INJURIES: Dodgers: Jimmie Sherfy: (elbow), Jimmy Nelson: (elbow), Dustin May: (elbow), Clayton Kershaw: (forearm), Tommy Kahnle: (elbow), Cole Hamels: (arm), Caleb Ferguson: (elbow), Danny Duffy: (forearm), Garrett Cleavinger: (oblique), Scott Alexander: (shoulder), Edwin Rios: (shoulder), Sheldon Neuse: (undisclosed), Max Muncy: (elbow).

Braves: Josh Tomlin: (neck), Mike Soroka: (achilles), Grant Dayton: (shoulder), Tucker Davidson: (forearm), Jorge Soler: (health protocols), Marcell Ozuna: (hand), Ronald Acuna Jr.: (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

