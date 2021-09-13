Coronavirus News: More vaccine mandates might be needed, Fauci says | Mandates lead to hospital resignations | Latest cases in DC region | Vaccination progress
Yankees move Gleyber Torres from shortstop to second base

The Associated Press

September 13, 2021, 12:03 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Gleyber Torres is being moved back to second base from shortstop by the New York Yankees.

Torres, 24, was primarily a second baseman during his first two seasons with the Yankees in 2018 and 2019. He filled in at shortstop when Didi Gregorius got hurt and was moved there for 2020 after Gregorius left as a free agent to sign with the Philadelphia Phillies.

Torres made nine errors last year and has 18 this season, the second most in the American League behind Toronto’s Bo Bichette. Torres had a pair of errors in a weekend series at the New York Mets, including one that led to three unearned runs in Sunday night’s 7-6 loss.

DJ LeMahieu moved to third and Tyler Wade was at shortstop for Monday’s game against Minnesota. Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Gio Urshela likely will be shifted from third base to shortstop starting Tuesday night at Baltimore.

“I feel like this last week has weighed on him,” Boone said of Torres. “Obviously we’re at a critical point in the year.”

