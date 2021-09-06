CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Hospitals hit with nurse staffing crisis amid COVID | Florida grapples with COVID-19's deadliest phase yet | DC-area vaccine numbers | Local transmission maps
Woodruff expected to start as Milwaukee hosts Philadelphia

The Associated Press

September 6, 2021, 3:05 AM

Philadelphia Phillies (70-66, second in the NL East) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (84-54, first in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Monday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Zack Wheeler (11-9, 3.01 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, 208 strikeouts) Brewers: Brandon Woodruff (9-7, 2.40 ERA, .94 WHIP, 185 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -145, Phillies +126; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee and Philadelphia will square off on Monday.

The Brewers are 38-30 on their home turf. Milwaukee has a collective on-base percentage of .316, led by Omar Narvaez with a mark of .362.

The Phillies are 31-38 on the road. Philadelphia has slugged .407 this season. Bryce Harper leads the team with a mark of .583.

The Phillies won the last meeting 2-0. Zack Wheeler earned his third victory and Alec Bohm went 1-for-3 with a home run and an RBI for Philadelphia. Brandon Woodruff took his first loss for Milwaukee.

TOP PERFORMERS: Eduardo Escobar ranks second on the Brewers with 119 hits and has 73 RBIs.

Harper leads the Phillies with 60 extra base hits and is slugging .583.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 6-4, .257 batting average, 4.14 ERA, outscored by one run

Phillies: 7-3, .267 batting average, 4.75 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

INJURIES: Brewers: Justin Topa: (elbow), Angel Perdomo: (back), John Curtiss: (elbow), John Axford: (elbow), Brett Anderson: (shoulder), Tyrone Taylor: (oblique), Avisail Garcia: (hamstring/back), Mark Mathias: (shoulder), Willy Adames: (quad), Manny Pina: (oblique).

Phillies: Vince Velasquez: (finger), JoJo Romero: (elbow), Zach Eflin: (knee), Luke Williams: (health protocols), Roman Quinn: (achilles), Matt Joyce: (back), Rhys Hoskins: (groin), Andrew Knapp: (health protocols).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

