Wood scheduled to start as San Francisco hosts Arizona

Arizona Diamondbacks (50-107, fifth in the NL West) vs. San Francisco Giants (103-54, first in the NL West) San Francisco;…

Arizona Diamondbacks (50-107, fifth in the NL West) vs. San Francisco Giants (103-54, first in the NL West)

San Francisco; Wednesday, 9:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Merrill Kelly (7-11, 4.59 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 126 strikeouts) Giants: Alex Wood (10-4, 4.00 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 146 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Giants -279, Diamondbacks +230; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: San Francisco and Arizona will square off on Wednesday.

The Giants are 50-26 in home games in 2020. San Francisco has slugged .443 this season. Jose Quintana leads the team with a mark of 1.000.

The Diamondbacks have gone 20-59 away from home. Arizona is hitting a collective .234 this season, led by Josh Rojas with an average of .264.

The Giants won the last meeting 6-4. Jose Alvarez earned his fifth victory and Buster Posey went 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI for San Francisco. Sean Poppen took his first loss for Arizona.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kris Bryant leads the Giants with 59 extra base hits and is batting .265.

Pavin Smith leads the Diamondbacks with 11 home runs and has 48 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 8-2, .259 batting average, 3.22 ERA, outscored opponents by 18 runs

Diamondbacks: 3-7, .227 batting average, 4.96 ERA, outscored by 18 runs

INJURIES: Giants: Dedniel Nunez: (elbow), Jake McGee: (oblique), Johnny Cueto: (elbow), Tyler Beede: (back), Luis Gonzalez: (undisclosed), Darin Ruf: (oblique), Brandon Belt: (thumb).

Diamondbacks: Kevin Ginkel: (elbow), Tyler Gilbert: (elbow), Chris Devenski: (elbow), Seth Beer: (shoulder), Nick Ahmed: (shoulder).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.