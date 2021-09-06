9/11 ANNIVERSARY: Teaching Sept. 11 as history | Effects on collective mental health | How air travel changed | 3 guided millions through horror
Home » MLB News » White Sox recall RHP…

White Sox recall RHP Jimmy Lambert from Triple-A Charlotte

The Associated Press

September 6, 2021, 9:42 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — The Chicago White Sox recalled right-hander Jimmy Lambert from Triple-A Charlotte on Monday.

The AL Central-leading White Sox begin a three-game set at Oakland on Tuesday night, and Lambert reportedly will start the series opener.

Right-hander Matt Foster was optioned to Charlotte to make room on the roster. The reliever is 2-1 with a 6.06 ERA in 33 appearances with Chicago this year.

The 26-year-old Lambert is making his third big league start — all coming this year. He is 0-1 with a 9.00 ERA in three appearances with the White Sox this season.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

MLB News | Sports

IRS could raise $200B in revenue, double its workforce under Biden spending plan

In goodbye message, Chaillan unloads his frustrations over DoD’s technology culture, processes

Agencies shouldn't ask federal employees for vaccination proof, task force says

Committee approves $12B for USPS, GSA to adopt electric vehicles

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up