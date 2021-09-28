Coronavirus News: Mandatory vaccines for Maryland students? | Cost of care for unvaccinated Virginians with COVID | 'A local hospital amid Delta' | Latest cases in DC region
Wheeler scheduled to start for Philadelphia against Atlanta

The Associated Press

September 28, 2021, 3:05 AM

Philadelphia Phillies (81-75, second in the NL East) vs. Atlanta Braves (83-72, first in the NL East)

Atlanta; Tuesday, 7:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Zack Wheeler (14-9, 2.79 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 240 strikeouts) Braves: Charlie Morton (13-6, 3.78 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 203 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -121, Phillies +104; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Bryce Harper and the Phillies will take on the Braves Tuesday.

The Braves are 37-37 in home games in 2020. Atlanta hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .315 this season, led by Freddie Freeman with a mark of .377.

The Phillies are 34-41 on the road. Philadelphia’s lineup has 192 home runs this season, Bryce Harper leads the club with 34 homers.

The Phillies won the last meeting 2-1. Aaron Nola earned his seventh victory and Ronald Torreyes went 2-for-3 with a home run and an RBI for Philadelphia. Touki Toussaint registered his first loss for Atlanta.

TOP PERFORMERS: Austin Riley ranks second on the Braves with 32 home runs and is batting .303.

Harper leads the Phillies with 82 RBIs and is batting .310.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 7-3, .269 batting average, 3.31 ERA, outscored opponents by 24 runs

Phillies: 7-3, .247 batting average, 3.20 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

INJURIES: Braves: Josh Tomlin: (neck), Mike Soroka: (achilles), Grant Dayton: (shoulder), Tucker Davidson: (forearm), Marcell Ozuna: (hand), Adam Duvall: (undisclosed), Ronald Acuna Jr.: (knee), Stephen Vogt: (hip).

Phillies: JoJo Romero: (elbow), Matt Moore: (back), Zach Eflin: (knee), Connor Brogdon: (groin), Archie Bradley: (oblique), Roman Quinn: (achilles), Rhys Hoskins: (groin).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

