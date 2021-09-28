Coronavirus News: Mandatory vaccines for Maryland students? | Cost of care for unvaccinated Virginians with COVID | 'A local hospital amid Delta' | Latest cases in DC region
Home » MLB News » Webb expected to start…

Webb expected to start for the Giants against the Diamondbacks

The Associated Press

September 28, 2021, 3:05 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Arizona Diamondbacks (50-106, fifth in the NL West) vs. San Francisco Giants (102-54, first in the NL West)

San Francisco; Tuesday, 9:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Luke Weaver (3-6, 4.38 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 56 strikeouts) Giants: Logan Webb (10-3, 2.97 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 144 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Giants -273, Diamondbacks +225; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: San Francisco and Arizona will meet on Tuesday.

The Giants are 49-26 on their home turf. San Francisco has slugged .443 this season. Jose Quintana leads the team with a mark of 1.000.

The Diamondbacks are 20-58 in road games. Arizona’s lineup has 139 home runs this season, Pavin Smith leads the club with 11 homers.

The Giants won the last meeting 7-2. Kevin Gausman earned his 11th victory and Brandon Crawford went 3-for-4 with a double, a home run and two RBIs for San Francisco. Merrill Kelly took his ninth loss for Arizona.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mike Yastrzemski leads the Giants with 25 home runs and has 67 RBIs.

Smith leads the Diamondbacks with 127 hits and is batting .261.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 7-3, .264 batting average, 3.61 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

Diamondbacks: 3-7, .229 batting average, 4.78 ERA, outscored by 17 runs

INJURIES: Giants: Dedniel Nunez: (elbow), Jake McGee: (oblique), Johnny Cueto: (elbow), Tyler Beede: (back), Luis Gonzalez: (undisclosed), Darin Ruf: (oblique), Brandon Belt: (undisclosed).

Diamondbacks: Kevin Ginkel: (elbow), Tyler Gilbert: (elbow), Chris Devenski: (elbow), Seth Beer: (shoulder), Nick Ahmed: (shoulder).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

MLB News | Sports

GSA loses 3 technology execs; DHS, Air Force, FDA gain new ones

Agencies adding more resources -- and people -- to power DEIA initiatives

GOP blocks bill to keep government going; new try ahead

Range of penalties possible for employees who don't comply with federal vaccine mandate, attorneys say

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up