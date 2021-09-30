Coronavirus News: Lawsuit over vaccine mandates in Montgomery Co. schools | DC bill could require vaccination for students | Rally for eviction protections in Md. | Latest cases in DC region
Home » MLB News » Wainwright to start Wild…

Wainwright to start Wild Card game for Cardinals

The Associated Press

September 30, 2021, 12:59 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

ST. LOUIS (AP) — St. Louis Cardinals manager Mike Shildt named Adam Wainwright as the starter in the Wild Card game against either the Los Angeles Dodgers or San Francisco Giants on Wednesday.

Wainwright is 17-7 with a 3.08 ERA this season.

“He gets better as the game goes, he goes deep in games, he’s a big-game pitcher,” Shildt said before the Cardinals game on Thursday.

Wainwright has won 10 of his last 11 decisions this season with 11 quality starts during that span.

The 40-year-old righthander is no stranger to the postseason with 28 appearances throughout his career, including earning the save in the World Series clincher against the Detroit Tigers in 2006.

Wainwright has a 3-5 record in 11 postseason starts and will have plenty of back-up if needed.

“Everybody will be ready to go for Wednesday,” Shildt said. “We have two full days off, so it will be all hands on deck.”

__

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

MLB News | Sports

Military eating disorder advocates see win in 2022 NDAA

Federal employees will pay nearly 4% more toward health premiums in 2022

USPS to implement slower delivery for mail, small packages amid regulator's concerns

5 agencies win $311M to modernize IT, cybersecurity

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up