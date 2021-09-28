Wainwright scheduled to start for St. Louis against Milwaukee

Milwaukee Brewers (94-62, first in the NL Central) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (87-69, second in the NL Central) St. Louis;…

Milwaukee Brewers (94-62, first in the NL Central) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (87-69, second in the NL Central)

St. Louis; Tuesday, 7:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Brandon Woodruff (9-10, 2.57 ERA, .95 WHIP, 208 strikeouts) Cardinals: Adam Wainwright (16-7, 3.06 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 170 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals +105, Brewers -122; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: St. Louis and Milwaukee will square off on Tuesday.

The Cardinals are 42-33 on their home turf. St. Louis’s lineup has 189 home runs this season, Nolan Arenado leads them with 33 homers.

The Brewers are 49-26 on the road. Milwaukee has a collective on-base percentage of .315, led by Christian Yelich with a mark of .350.

The Cardinals won the last meeting 8-5. T.J. McFarland earned his fourth victory and Paul Goldschmidt went 3-for-5 with two home runs and three RBIs for St. Louis. Aaron Ashby registered his first loss for Milwaukee.

TOP PERFORMERS: Arenado leads the Cardinals with 103 RBIs and is batting .255.

Willy Adames leads the Brewers with 56 extra base hits and is slugging .484.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 10-0, .289 batting average, 3.56 ERA, outscored opponents by 33 runs

Brewers: 5-5, .198 batting average, 3.90 ERA, outscored by three runs

INJURIES: Cardinals: Justin Miller: (elbow), Carlos Martinez: (thumb), Wade LeBlanc: (elbow), Jordan Hicks: (elbow), Ryan Helsley: (elbow), Junior Fernandez: (shoulder), Max Moroff: (shoulder).

Brewers: Justin Topa: (elbow), Angel Perdomo: (back), John Curtiss: (elbow), Jake Cousins: (biceps), John Axford: (elbow), Rowdy Tellez: (knee), Mark Mathias: (shoulder).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.