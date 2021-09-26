Coronavirus News: DC wants eligible residents to get booster | All Capitals players, coaches vaccinated | 3 lions still dealing with COVID-19 | Latest cases in DC region
Home » MLB News » Thompson scheduled to start…

Thompson scheduled to start as Chicago hosts St. Louis

The Associated Press

September 26, 2021, 3:05 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

St. Louis Cardinals (86-69, second in the NL Central) vs. Chicago Cubs (67-88, fourth in the NL Central)

Chicago; Sunday, 2:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Jake Woodford (3-3, 3.92 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 45 strikeouts) Cubs: Keegan Thompson (3-3, 3.40 ERA, 1.47 WHIP, 48 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cubs +142, Cardinals -163; over/under is even

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago and St. Louis will face off on Sunday.

The Cubs are 39-41 in home games in 2020. The Chicago offense has compiled a .233 batting average as a team this season, Willson Contreras leads the team with a mark of .231.

The Cardinals have gone 44-36 away from home. St. Louis has slugged .410 this season. Tyler O’Neill leads the team with a mark of .544.

The Cardinals won the last meeting 8-5. Kwang Hyun Kim earned his seventh victory and Harrison Bader went 4-for-4 with a double, a home run and two RBIs for St. Louis. Codi Heuer registered his third loss for Chicago.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ian Happ leads the Cubs with 43 extra base hits and is batting .225.

Paul Goldschmidt leads the Cardinals with 173 hits and has 98 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cubs: 1-9, .263 batting average, 8.27 ERA, outscored by 32 runs

Cardinals: 10-0, .290 batting average, 3.56 ERA, outscored opponents by 37 runs

INJURIES: Cubs: Brad Wieck: (heart), Kohl Stewart: (elbow), Manuel Rodriguez: (shoulder), Jonathan Holder: (shoulder), Jason Heyward: (concussion), Michael Hermosillo: (forearm), Alfonso Rivas: (finger), Nick Madrigal: (hamstring), Nico Hoerner: (soreness), Jose Lobaton: (shoulder), P.J. Higgins: (forearm), Robinson Chirinos: (oblique).

Cardinals: Justin Miller: (elbow), Carlos Martinez: (thumb), Wade LeBlanc: (elbow), Jordan Hicks: (elbow), Ryan Helsley: (elbow), Junior Fernandez: (shoulder), Max Moroff: (shoulder).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

MLB News | Sports

Pandemic oversight board to preserve data analytics tools beyond its sunset date

DoD's drug supply chain is shaky, DoD IG report adds to growing evidence of that

Range of penalties possible for employees who don't comply with federal vaccine mandate, attorneys say

OMB tells agencies to start planning for possible government shutdown

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up