Suarez scheduled to start as Philadelphia hosts Pittsburgh

The Associated Press

September 25, 2021, 3:05 AM

Pittsburgh Pirates (57-96, fifth in the NL Central) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (80-74, second in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Saturday, 4:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Wil Crowe (4-7, 5.77 ERA, 1.58 WHIP, 100 strikeouts) Phillies: Ranger Suarez (6-5, 1.60 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 91 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phillies -273, Pirates +224; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Pirates travel to play the Philadelphia Phillies on Saturday.

The Phillies are 46-33 on their home turf. Philadelphia has slugged .412 this season. Bryce Harper leads the team with a mark of .616.

The Pirates are 23-55 on the road. Pittsburgh has slugged .363 this season. Bryan Reynolds leads the team with a mark of .507.

The Phillies won the last meeting 8-6. Hector Neris recorded his fourth victory and Didi Gregorius went 2-for-3 with a home run and three RBIs for Philadelphia. Chasen Shreve registered his second loss for Pittsburgh.

TOP PERFORMERS: Harper leads the Phillies with 74 extra base hits and is batting .310.

Reynolds leads the Pirates with 61 extra base hits and 88 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 8-2, .277 batting average, 4.00 ERA, outscored opponents by 20 runs

Pirates: 5-5, .245 batting average, 5.17 ERA, outscored by four runs

INJURIES: Phillies: JoJo Romero: (elbow), Matt Moore: (back), Zach Eflin: (knee), Connor Brogdon: (groin), Roman Quinn: (achilles), Rhys Hoskins: (groin).

Pirates: Bryse Wilson: (hamstring), Duane Underwood Jr.: (shoulder), Jose Soriano: (elbow), Dillon Peters: (back), Chase De Jong: (knee), Blake Cederlind: (elbow), Trevor Cahill: (calf), JT Brubaker: (shoulder), Steven Brault: (arm), David Bednar: (oblique), Michael Chavis: (elbow), Jacob Stallings: (concussion).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

