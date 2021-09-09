9/11 ANNIVERSARY: Family affected by Pentagon attacks thanks nonprofit | Artifacts share 'pieces of truth' | Improving emergency preparedness | Aftermath in American Muslim community | Future threats remain
Suarez expected to start as Philadelphia hosts Colorado

The Associated Press

September 9, 2021, 3:05 AM

Colorado Rockies (63-77, fourth in the NL West) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (71-68, second in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Thursday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Antonio Senzatela (4-9, 4.16 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 90 strikeouts) Phillies: Ranger Suarez (6-4, 1.38 ERA, .99 WHIP, 72 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phillies -195, Rockies +167; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Philadelphia and Colorado will face off on Thursday.

The Phillies are 39-28 in home games in 2020. Philadelphia is averaging 4.4 RBIs per game this season. Rhys Hoskins leads the team with 71 total runs batted in.

The Rockies are 18-50 on the road. Colorado has slugged .413 this season. C.J. Cron leads the team with a mark of .538.

The Rockies won the last meeting 12-2. Jon Gray secured his third victory and Trevor Story went 2-for-4 with a home run and four RBIs for Colorado. Chase Anderson registered his third loss for Philadelphia.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryce Harper leads the Phillies with 29 home runs and is slugging .593.

Story leads the Rockies with 55 extra base hits and is batting .251.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 6-4, .268 batting average, 5.07 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

Rockies: 3-7, .218 batting average, 6.55 ERA, outscored by 21 runs

INJURIES: Phillies: Vince Velasquez: (finger), JoJo Romero: (elbow), Zach Eflin: (knee), Luke Williams: (health protocols), Roman Quinn: (achilles), Matt Joyce: (back), Rhys Hoskins: (groin), Andrew Knapp: (health protocols).

Rockies: Scott Oberg: (blood clots), Peter Lambert: (elbow), Chi Chi Gonzalez: (oblique), Austin Gomber: (back), Connor Joe: (hamstring), Yonathan Daza: (thumb), Chris Owings: (thumb).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

