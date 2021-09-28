Coronavirus News: Mandatory vaccines for Maryland students? | Cost of care for unvaccinated Virginians with COVID | 'A local hospital amid Delta' | Latest cases in DC region
Stroman scheduled to start as New York hosts Miami

The Associated Press

September 28, 2021, 3:05 AM

Miami Marlins (64-91, fifth in the NL East) vs. New York Mets (73-82, third in the NL East)

Flushing, Queens; Tuesday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Trevor Rogers (7-8, 2.74 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 151 strikeouts) Mets: Marcus Stroman (9-13, 3.00 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 154 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -176, Marlins +150; over/under is 5 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: New York and Miami will meet on Tuesday.

The Mets are 44-33 on their home turf. New York has slugged .388 this season. Pete Alonso leads the team with a mark of .510.

The Marlins are 24-53 on the road. Miami has slugged .374 this season. Jazz Chisholm Jr. leads the team with a mark of .428.

The Marlins won the last meeting 3-2. Richard Bleier earned his third victory and Jazz Chisholm went 1-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs for Miami. Jeurys Familia registered his fourth loss for New York.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alonso leads the Mets with 63 extra base hits and is batting .256.

Miguel Rojas leads the Marlins with 42 extra base hits and is batting .265.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 1-9, .226 batting average, 5.69 ERA, outscored by 29 runs

Marlins: 3-7, .223 batting average, 4.65 ERA, outscored by 21 runs

INJURIES: Mets: Thomas Szapucki: (undisclosed), Noah Syndergaard: (elbow), Robert Stock: (hamstring), Drew Smith: (shoulder), David Peterson: (side), Corey Oswalt: (knee), Stephen Nogosek: (shoulder), Joey Lucchesi: (elbow), Robert Gsellman: (lat), Jacob deGrom: (forearm), Dellin Betances: (shoulder), Jose Martinez: (knee), J.D. Davis: (hand).

Marlins: Cody Poteet: (knee), Pablo Lopez: (rotator cuff), Jorge Guzman: (elbow), Jeff Brigham: (undisclosed), Garrett Cooper: (elbow), Jose Devers: (shoulder), Jon Berti: (concussion), Brian Anderson: (shoulder), Jesus Aguilar: (knee), Jorge Alfaro: (calf).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

