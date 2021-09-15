Coronavirus News: DC reaches pandemic settlement | Colleges push student vaccines | Md. votes to require masks in K-12 | Md. Zoo to vaccinate some animals | Latest cases in DC region
San Diego Padres to visit the San Francisco Giants

The Associated Press

September 15, 2021, 3:22 AM

San Diego Padres (74-70, third in the NL West) vs. San Francisco Giants (95-50, first in the NL West)

San Francisco; Wednesday, 9:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Joe Musgrove (10-9, 2.99 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, 180 strikeouts) Giants: TBD

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Giants +100, Padres -120; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres travel to face the San Francisco Giants on Wednesday.

The Giants are 47-23 in home games in 2020. San Francisco is averaging 4.7 RBIs per game this season. Brandon Crawford leads the team with 80 total runs batted in.

The Padres are 30-39 on the road. San Diego has slugged .396 this season. Fernando Tatis Jr. leads the team with a mark of .623.

The Giants won the last meeting 6-1. Anthony DeSclafani earned his 12th victory and Buster Posey went 2-for-5 with a home run and an RBI for San Francisco. Jake Arrieta registered his 13th loss for San Diego.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kris Bryant leads the Giants with 54 extra base hits and is batting .266.

Tatis Jr. leads the Padres with 38 home runs and has 90 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 9-1, .315 batting average, 3.00 ERA, outscored opponents by 44 runs

Padres: 3-7, .199 batting average, 5.29 ERA, outscored by 20 runs

INJURIES: Giants: Alex Wood: (undisclosed), Dedniel Nunez: (elbow), Johnny Cueto: (elbow), Tyler Beede: (back), Luis Gonzalez: (undisclosed), Alex Dickerson: (hamstring), Donovan Solano: (health protocols), Brandon Crawford: (wrist).

Padres: Trey Wingenter: (elbow), Matt Strahm: (knee), Blake Snell: (adductor), Drew Pomeranz: (forearm), Chris Paddack: (elbow), Adrian Morejon: (left forearm), Keone Kela: (right forearm), Javy Guerra: (right elbow), Mike Clevinger: (elbow), Jose Castillo: (undisclosed), Michel Baez: (right elbow), Dan Altavilla: (elbow), Jorge Ona: (right elbow), Jake Cronenworth: (finger).

