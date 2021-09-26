Coronavirus News: DC wants eligible residents to get booster | All Capitals players, coaches vaccinated | 3 lions still dealing with COVID-19 | Latest cases in DC region
Home » MLB News » Red Sox, Yanks delayed…

Red Sox, Yanks delayed 4 minutes in 4th by Fenway fire alarm

The Associated Press

September 26, 2021, 8:47 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BOSTON (AP) — The finale of the series between the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox on Sunday night was delayed in the fourth inning when a malfunctioning sprinkler head set off the fire alarm at Fenway Park.

With two outs in the top of the fourth, the game scoreless and Yankees designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton at the plate, emergency lights began flashing and a piercing alarm sounded in the 109-year-old ballpark. The umpires called time, but both teams remained on the field.

The game resumed after four minutes, and the Red Sox posted a note on the scoreboard that said: “The cause of the alarm was investigated and no further action is required. Thank you for your patience and enjoy the game.”

A Red Sox spokesman said the alarm was due to a faulty sprinkler head. There were no injuries or damages, he said.

The Red Sox and Yankees entered their last meeting of the regular season tied with 88-67 records, in position to meet in the AL wild-card game. The winner of Sunday’s game would take the lead in the race to host the one-game playoff.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

MLB News | Sports

OMB tells agencies to start planning for possible government shutdown

DoD's drug supply chain is shaky, DoD IG report adds to growing evidence of that

Biden administration gives federal contractors until Dec. 8 to comply with vaccine mandate

Olson’s customer-first approach helped Treasury get out from under technical debt

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up